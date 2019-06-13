Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) Stake Lessened by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the period. Fauquier Bankshares comprises approximately 1.1% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Fauquier Bankshares were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBSS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fauquier Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. 25.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fauquier Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FBSS opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.52. Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 10.38%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

In related news, Director Kevin T. Carter bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $34,576.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at $113,214.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) Stake Lessened by Eidelman Virant Capital” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/fauquier-bankshares-inc-nasdaqfbss-stake-lessened-by-eidelman-virant-capital.html.

Fauquier Bankshares Profile

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fauquier Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fauquier Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.