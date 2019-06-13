F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FFIV. ValuEngine cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on F5 Networks from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded F5 Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.13.

FFIV opened at $142.74 on Tuesday. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $131.53 and a 12 month high of $199.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The network technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. F5 Networks had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $544.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $26,998.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,301.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total transaction of $606,471.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,774.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,472 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 2,009.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

