Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 436,493 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 32,589 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $51,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Argus raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.31 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.55.

Shares of EXPE traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,475. Expedia Group Inc has a 1-year low of $108.11 and a 1-year high of $139.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.34. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/expedia-group-inc-nasdaqexpe-shares-sold-by-neuberger-berman-group-llc.html.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.