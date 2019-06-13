EUNO (EUNO) Price Hits $0.0201 on Major Exchanges

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EUNO has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar. EUNO has a market capitalization of $455,690.00 and approximately $164.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000107 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 27,492,117 coins and its circulating supply is 22,691,161 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

