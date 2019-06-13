EQGP (NYSE:EQGP) vs. Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Head-To-Head Survey

EQGP (NYSE:EQGP) and Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Get EQGP alerts:

EQGP pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share. Western Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. EQGP pays out 128.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Western Midstream Partners pays out 97.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EQGP has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Western Midstream Partners has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Western Midstream Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

EQGP has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EQGP and Western Midstream Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQGP $834.10 million 0.00 $261.99 million $0.98 N/A Western Midstream Partners $1.99 billion 6.68 $369.42 million $2.51 11.70

Western Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than EQGP. EQGP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.9% of EQGP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of Western Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EQGP and Western Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQGP 30.96% 10.93% 5.82% Western Midstream Partners 16.47% 11.61% 4.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EQGP and Western Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQGP 0 9 1 0 2.10 Western Midstream Partners 0 6 3 0 2.33

EQGP currently has a consensus price target of $22.49, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Western Midstream Partners has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.27%. Given EQGP’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe EQGP is more favorable than Western Midstream Partners.

Summary

Western Midstream Partners beats EQGP on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EQGP

EQGP Holdings, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin through owning partnership interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM). The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Transmission. EQM offers natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering services to various third parties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)-regulated low pressure gathering lines. EQGP Services, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as EQT GP Holdings, LP and changed its name to EQGP Holdings, LP in October 2018. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. EQGP Holdings, LP operates as a subsidiary of Equitrans Midstream Corporation.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Western Gas Equity Partners, LP and changed its name to Western Midstream Partners, LP in February 2019. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Western Midstream Partners, LP is a subsidiary of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for EQGP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQGP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.