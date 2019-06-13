Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,551 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at about $443,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 565,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,059 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.1% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 196,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEG. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $37.83 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.48 and a 52-week high of $46.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.29%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

