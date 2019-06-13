Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) & NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Head to Head Contrast

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) and NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Entasis Therapeutics and NuCana, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entasis Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 NuCana 0 0 3 0 3.00

Entasis Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 191.15%. NuCana has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 212.50%. Given NuCana’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NuCana is more favorable than Entasis Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Entasis Therapeutics and NuCana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entasis Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A NuCana N/A -15.27% -14.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.0% of Entasis Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of NuCana shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Entasis Therapeutics and NuCana’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entasis Therapeutics $5.00 million 16.91 -$32.95 million ($12.31) -0.52 NuCana N/A N/A -$18.47 million ($0.57) -20.21

NuCana has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Entasis Therapeutics. NuCana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entasis Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Entasis Therapeutics beats NuCana on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings was founded in March 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, a ProTide transformation of the active anti-cancer metabolite of 5-fluorouracil, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors and hematological tumors. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd. for the design, synthesis, characterization, and evaluation of ProTides; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. NuCana plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

