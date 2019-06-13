Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA (NYSE:EDN) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.01. Approximately 538,847 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 604% from the average daily volume of 76,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

EDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Santander downgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $816.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $410.86 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDN. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 16.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt during the first quarter worth $177,000. Truvvo Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt in the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt Company Profile (NYSE:EDN)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

