Emphy Trading 10.6% Lower This Week (EPY)

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Emphy token can currently be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Emphy has a total market cap of $138,691.00 and approximately $488.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Emphy has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Emphy alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.12 or 0.01652765 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000112 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013091 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001550 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00062060 BTC.

Emphy Token Profile

Emphy (CRYPTO:EPY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,911,125 tokens. The official website for Emphy is emphy.io . Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Emphy

Emphy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

