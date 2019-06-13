Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Equities analysts expect Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) to post sales of $2.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Emcor Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.08 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. Emcor Group posted sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Emcor Group will report full-year sales of $8.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.59 billion to $8.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.80 billion to $8.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Emcor Group.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

EME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $73.00 price target on Emcor Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of Emcor Group stock traded up $1.81 on Monday, reaching $84.65. 9,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. Emcor Group has a 52 week low of $57.29 and a 52 week high of $85.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,546 shares of company stock worth $3,239,188 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EME. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Emcor Group by 11,886.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 78,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 77,740 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Emcor Group by 1,045.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emcor Group by 2,607.2% in the 1st quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Emcor Group by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Emcor Group by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 659,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,193,000 after purchasing an additional 318,333 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

