Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $416,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $151.47 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $125.81 and a twelve month high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

