Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 19.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Echostar were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Echostar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Echostar by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Echostar by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Echostar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Echostar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 111.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.73. Echostar Co. has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $49.93.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $531.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.55 million. Echostar had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Echostar Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Echostar news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $3,724,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,437.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $1,861,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,685.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $7,730,000 in the last three months. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SATS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Echostar from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Echostar from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Echostar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Echostar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Echostar Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

