East Coast Asset Management LLC. Raises Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

East Coast Asset Management LLC. boosted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. TransUnion accounts for 2.3% of East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $1,315,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at $18,666,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,418,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,718 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.27.

In other news, EVP John T. Danaher sold 4,318 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $283,001.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,440.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,470 shares of company stock worth $11,265,378. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $70.75 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $52.15 and a 52 week high of $79.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

