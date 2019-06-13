Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.07 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.71.

DX opened at $5.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.64. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $6.82.

Dynex Capital’s stock is set to reverse split on Friday, June 21st. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, June 20th.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 71.70% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 37.57%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 703,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 295,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 215.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 67,238 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 762,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,776,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 54,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynex Capital (DX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.