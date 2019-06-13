Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Position in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

GBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

NYSE GBX opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $64.87.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $658.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.42 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 7,603 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $273,251.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,301.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 2,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $71,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,870.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/dynamic-technology-lab-private-ltd-purchases-new-position-in-greenbrier-companies-inc-nysegbx.html.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.