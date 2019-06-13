Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $514,000 Holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 39.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $478,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in CoStar Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $547.89 on Thursday. CoStar Group Inc has a 12-month low of $315.85 and a 12-month high of $555.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (up previously from $429.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $514,000 Holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/dynamic-technology-lab-private-ltd-has-514000-holdings-in-costar-group-inc-nasdaqcsgp.html.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.