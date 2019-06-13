DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Receives €30.84 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €30.84 ($35.87).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DWS shares. HSBC set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.70 ($34.53) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group set a €25.75 ($29.94) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA alerts:

ETR:DWS traded down €0.16 ($0.19) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €29.50 ($34.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,583 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 12 month low of €22.32 ($25.95) and a 12 month high of €34.18 ($39.74). The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Further Reading: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.