Dock (DOCK) Market Cap Tops $6.35 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Dock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Binance, CoinBene and Kucoin. Dock has a total market capitalization of $6.35 million and $1.73 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00427051 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.29 or 0.02588631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001519 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000397 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00158503 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 59.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00022231 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,642,037 tokens. The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io . Dock’s official website is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Gate.io, Binance, Kucoin, IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

