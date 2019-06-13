Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $9.44 Million Holdings in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,697 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alico were worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alico by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alico by 247.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alico by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alico by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 248,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alico by 16.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares during the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALCO opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.58. Alico, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.64.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alico had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $48.52 million for the quarter.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

