Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on APPS. Craig Hallum set a $6.00 price objective on Digital Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $4.50 to $5.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up from $2.90) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $359.41 million, a PE ratio of 92.80 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, Director Paul M. Schaeffer sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $670,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul M. Schaeffer sold 31,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $144,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 27.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.