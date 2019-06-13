Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Digimarc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley downgraded Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Digimarc from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $51.72 on Thursday. Digimarc has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $618.29 million, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 0.25.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.02). Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 55.04% and a negative net margin of 154.70%. The business had revenue of $5.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digimarc will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $88,101.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,497.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,407 over the last 90 days. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Digimarc in the 4th quarter valued at $1,263,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Digimarc by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 140,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Digimarc by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 517,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after acquiring an additional 39,894 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Digimarc by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after acquiring an additional 26,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Digimarc in the 1st quarter valued at $745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.