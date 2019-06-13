Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

DO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a sell rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Barclays raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.29 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Citigroup set a $8.00 target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.40 to $8.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diamond Offshore Drilling currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.55.

DO stock opened at $7.67 on Monday. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.64.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $223.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 844.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 238,294 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213,051 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,354 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

