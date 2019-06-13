Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $46.91 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 970,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,010 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $46,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,682,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,611,000 after purchasing an additional 449,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,636,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,375,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,810 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth $2,004,580,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4,415.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,790,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 21,307,608 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,391,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,635,000 after purchasing an additional 947,264 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $44.91 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $59.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $142,599.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

