DEXUS Property Group (ASX:DXS) Insider John Conde Acquires 1,239 Shares

DEXUS Property Group (ASX:DXS) insider John Conde bought 1,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$12.11 ($8.59) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.57 ($10,638.70).

DXS traded up A$0.19 ($0.13) on Thursday, reaching A$13.61 ($9.65). The company had a trading volume of 2,372,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion and a PE ratio of 9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.66. DEXUS Property Group has a one year low of A$9.47 ($6.72) and a one year high of A$13.63 ($9.66).

About DEXUS Property Group

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high quality Australian property portfolio valued at $28.9 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

