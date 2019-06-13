DEXUS Property Group (ASX:DXS) Insider John Conde Acquires 1,239 Shares

DEXUS Property Group (ASX:DXS) insider John Conde bought 1,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$12.11 ($8.59) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.57 ($10,638.70).
DXS traded up A$0.19 ($0.13) on Thursday, reaching A$13.61 ($9.65). The company had a trading volume of 2,372,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion and a PE ratio of 9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.66. DEXUS Property Group has a one year low of A$9.47 ($6.72) and a one year high of A$13.63 ($9.66).
About DEXUS Property Group
