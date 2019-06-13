Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) Director Seymour Holtzman Acquires 61,500 Shares

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) Director Seymour Holtzman acquired 61,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $99,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,267,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,870,626.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Seymour Holtzman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Seymour Holtzman acquired 25,906 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,449.60.

Shares of Destination XL Group stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,594. Destination XL Group Inc has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,170,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 250,645 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 1,976.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 31,736 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

