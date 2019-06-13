DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

DeepMarkit Corp (CVE:MKT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 32000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38.

About DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT)

DeepMarkit Corp. focuses on the development and operation of digital marketing and promotions software platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's Gamify platform converts store traffic into leads, which can be added to lists, or downloaded in a .CSV file and uploaded using entry forms, customized games, and prizes.

