DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $19.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DASAN Zhone Solutions an industry rank of 226 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CFO Mikhail Golomb acquired 10,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 24.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 180,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 35,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 24.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 35,612 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DZSI stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.23. 21,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,923. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The firm has a market cap of $218.22 million, a PE ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $74.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

