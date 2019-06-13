Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Position Lowered by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3,628.6% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 14,173.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,131,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 73,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $8,676,558.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,025 shares in the company, valued at $22,538,865.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $39,190.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,516.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.12.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.05. 9,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,107. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.30. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $91.34 and a one year high of $125.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

