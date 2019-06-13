CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 5,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 42,340 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $53.66 on Thursday. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Standpoint Research raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.48.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/cvs-health-corp-nysecvs-shares-sold-by-weatherly-asset-management-l-p.html.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.