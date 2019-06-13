CryptoPing Achieves Market Capitalization of $215,032.00 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 13th. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $215,032.00 and $53.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoPing has traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoPing token can currently be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00436253 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $209.06 or 0.02576310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012359 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001558 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000409 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00165437 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004094 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing was first traded on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,952,089 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping . CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC, YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.