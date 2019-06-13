CrowdWiz Price Down 18.3% This Week (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, CrowdWiz has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One CrowdWiz token can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. CrowdWiz has a total market capitalization of $59,836.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CrowdWiz alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00017615 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00024858 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004369 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001236 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz (CRYPTO:WIZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 11,169,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,512,017 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CrowdWiz Token Trading

CrowdWiz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CrowdWiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrowdWiz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.