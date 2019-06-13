Credit Tag Chain Price Hits $0.0219 on Top Exchanges (CTC)

Credit Tag Chain (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Credit Tag Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, OEX and BCEX. Over the last seven days, Credit Tag Chain has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Credit Tag Chain has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $132,010.00 worth of Credit Tag Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.60 or 0.01905857 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00078660 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00345043 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00015177 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006323 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011681 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007074 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00009074 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Credit Tag Chain’s total supply is 927,871,672 coins and its circulating supply is 54,266,484 coins. Credit Tag Chain’s official website is www.credittag.io. Credit Tag Chain’s official Twitter account is @CreditTagChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credit Tag Chain is /r/CreditTagChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credit Tag Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@CreditTagChain.

Credit Tag Chain Coin Trading

Credit Tag Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, IDAX and OEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credit Tag Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credit Tag Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credit Tag Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

