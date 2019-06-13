Contrasting Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) & Sauer Energy (NYSE:SENY)

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) and Sauer Energy (OTCMKTS:SENY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

This table compares Helmerich & Payne and Sauer Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helmerich & Payne 2.65% 2.95% 2.08% Sauer Energy N/A N/A N/A

Helmerich & Payne has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sauer Energy has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.6% of Helmerich & Payne shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Helmerich & Payne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Helmerich & Payne and Sauer Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helmerich & Payne 3 7 11 0 2.38 Sauer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus target price of $66.72, suggesting a potential upside of 34.96%. Given Helmerich & Payne’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Helmerich & Payne is more favorable than Sauer Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Helmerich & Payne and Sauer Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helmerich & Payne $2.49 billion 2.17 $482.67 million $0.14 353.14 Sauer Energy N/A N/A -$1.59 million N/A N/A

Helmerich & Payne has higher revenue and earnings than Sauer Energy.

Dividends

Helmerich & Payne pays an annual dividend of $2.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Sauer Energy does not pay a dividend. Helmerich & Payne pays out 2,028.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Helmerich & Payne has increased its dividend for 46 consecutive years.

Summary

Helmerich & Payne beats Sauer Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming. The Offshore segment has drilling operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The International Land segment conducts drilling operations in Colombia, Argentina, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates. As of September 30, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 350 land rigs in the United States; 38 international land rigs; and 8 offshore platform rigs. The company also provides drilling rigs, equipment, personnel, and related ancillary services on a contract basis to explore for and develop oil and gas from onshore areas and from fixed platforms, tension-leg platforms, and spars in offshore areas. In addition, it owns, develops, and operates commercial real estate properties; and researches and develops rotary steerable technology. Its real estate investments include a shopping center comprising approximately 441,000 leasable square feet; multi-tenant industrial warehouse properties covering approximately one million leasable square feet; and approximately 210 acres of undeveloped real estate located in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Further, the company offers Bit Guidance System, an algorithm-driven system, which considers the total economic consequences of directional drilling decisions and consistently lowers drilling costs through more efficient drilling and increase hydrocarbon production. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Sauer Energy Company Profile

Sauer Energy, Inc. develops and markets vertical axis wind turbines (VAWT) systems. The company focuses on providing its VAWT systems primarily under the WindCutter name. Its VAWT systems are would be used in residential and commercial buildings, oil rigs and off-shore platforms, ships, Islands and other remote facilities, and communications towers and bridges, as well as various industrial applications. Sauer Energy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.