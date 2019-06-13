Contrasting Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) and Gazit Globe (NASDAQ:GZTGF)

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) and Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

This table compares Brookfield Property Partners and Gazit Globe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property Partners 30.52% 4.10% 1.66% Gazit Globe -11.36% 2.11% 0.76%

Brookfield Property Partners has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazit Globe has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Brookfield Property Partners and Gazit Globe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Property Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gazit Globe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Property Partners presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.73%. Given Brookfield Property Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brookfield Property Partners is more favorable than Gazit Globe.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.0% of Brookfield Property Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Gazit Globe shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Brookfield Property Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Gazit Globe does not pay a dividend. Brookfield Property Partners has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Property Partners and Gazit Globe’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property Partners $6.96 billion 1.15 $876.00 million N/A N/A Gazit Globe $817.00 million 1.84 $142.00 million N/A N/A

Brookfield Property Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Gazit Globe.

Summary

Brookfield Property Partners beats Gazit Globe on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc., is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is listed on the Nasdaq stock market and the Toronto stock exchange. Brookfield Property REIT is listed on the Nasdaq stock market. Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com.

Gazit Globe Company Profile

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated 165 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.2 million square meters. Gazit Globe Ltd was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.