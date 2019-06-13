ConnectJob Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (CJT)

ConnectJob (CURRENCY:CJT) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. ConnectJob has a market cap of $37,096.00 and $2.00 worth of ConnectJob was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ConnectJob token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and STEX. In the last week, ConnectJob has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ConnectJob alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $736.19 or 0.08958283 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00042168 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001644 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012740 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00019740 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000616 BTC.

ConnectJob Profile

CJT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2018. ConnectJob’s total supply is 166,298,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,839,768 tokens. The official message board for ConnectJob is medium.com/@connectjob_ . The official website for ConnectJob is www.connectjob.io . ConnectJob’s official Twitter account is @connectjobfd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ConnectJob

ConnectJob can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConnectJob directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ConnectJob should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ConnectJob using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ConnectJob Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ConnectJob and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.