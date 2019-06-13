Comparing Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) & Pledge Petroleum (NYSE:PROP)

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) and Pledge Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PROP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westlake Chemical and Pledge Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westlake Chemical $8.64 billion 0.92 $996.00 million $7.81 7.95 Pledge Petroleum $20,000.00 590.83 -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Westlake Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Pledge Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Westlake Chemical and Pledge Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westlake Chemical 9.18% 14.57% 7.53% Pledge Petroleum N/A -541.01% -116.81%

Risk & Volatility

Westlake Chemical has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pledge Petroleum has a beta of -24.49, indicating that its share price is 2,549% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.2% of Westlake Chemical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Pledge Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 72.6% of Westlake Chemical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Westlake Chemical pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Pledge Petroleum does not pay a dividend. Westlake Chemical pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westlake Chemical has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Westlake Chemical and Pledge Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westlake Chemical 0 8 9 0 2.53 Pledge Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus target price of $90.18, indicating a potential upside of 45.21%. Given Westlake Chemical’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Westlake Chemical is more favorable than Pledge Petroleum.

Summary

Westlake Chemical beats Pledge Petroleum on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products. This segment also manufactures and sells PVC compounds and building products fabricated from PVC, including sidings, pipes, fittings, profiles, trims, moldings, fence and decking products, window and door components, and film and sheet products. Westlake Chemical Corporation offers its products to a range of customers, including chemical processors, plastics fabricators, small construction contractors, municipalities, and supply warehouses in various consumer and industrial markets, such as flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Westlake Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of TTWF LP.

Pledge Petroleum Company Profile

Pledge Petroleum Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously, it focused on the acquisition of producing oil fields. The company was formerly known as Propell Technologies Group, Inc. and changed its name to Pledge Petroleum Corp. in February 2017. Pledge Petroleum Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

