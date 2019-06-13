Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) VP Sells $442,331.25 in Stock

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 11,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $442,331.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CMCO opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $910.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.72. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.59 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 54,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 919,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) VP Sells $442,331.25 in Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/columbus-mckinnon-corp-nasdaqcmco-vp-sells-442331-25-in-stock.html.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.