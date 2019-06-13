Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Compass Point

Compass Point cut shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $15.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00.
CLBK stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.53. Columbia Financial has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $17.45.
Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.42 million during the quarter. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 9.93%.
Columbia Financial Company Profile
Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
