Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.156 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Get Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LDP traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,318. Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $25.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:LDP)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/cohen-steers-ltd-drtnprfrrdincmfndinc-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-16-nyseldp.html.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.