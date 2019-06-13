Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:INB)

Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder (NYSE:INB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:INB opened at $8.67 on Thursday. Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $9.76.

Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It also invests in ADR securities. The fund also makes its investments in other close ended funds.

