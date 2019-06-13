Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

COKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th.

Shares of COKE opened at $310.85 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a one year low of $128.16 and a one year high of $413.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.19. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.79%.

In other news, Director John W. Murrey III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.60, for a total transaction of $379,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth about $10,474,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 929.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,186,000 after purchasing an additional 53,909 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,141 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,799,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 535.8% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

