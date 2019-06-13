Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.91

Shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 84890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

CLDR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Cloudera in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cloudera in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Cloudera from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cloudera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.68.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 24.15% and a negative net margin of 44.35%. The firm had revenue of $187.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudera Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 624,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $7,249,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Stankey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cloudera by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

