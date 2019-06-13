Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Given New GBX 1,590 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,579 ($20.63) to GBX 1,590 ($20.78) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CBG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a sector performer rating and a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,510 ($19.73) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Shore Capital lifted their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,605 ($20.97) to GBX 1,635 ($21.36) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,565 ($20.45) price target (down from GBX 1,570 ($20.51)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,567.25 ($20.48).

Shares of CBG stock opened at GBX 1,413 ($18.46) on Monday. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,349 ($17.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,682 ($21.98). The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 10.59.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Lee acquired 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,413 ($18.46) per share, for a total transaction of £1,794.51 ($2,344.85).

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

