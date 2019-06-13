Clarius Group LLC Takes Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 285.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $167.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.
Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.28%.
In other news, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $614,819.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
About Air Products & Chemicals
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.
Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).
Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.