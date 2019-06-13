Clarius Group LLC Invests $218,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,711 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,222,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,856,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Target by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,331,487 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,381,221,000 after purchasing an additional 151,096 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Target by 5,697.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,484,117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18,165,298 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Target by 2.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,391,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $593,268,000 after purchasing an additional 171,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Target by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,095,898 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $468,967,000 after purchasing an additional 89,876 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Target from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

Shares of TGT opened at $88.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 5,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $410,627.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,140,409. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Harrison sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $143,781.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,474.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,370. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Clarius Group LLC Invests $218,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/clarius-group-llc-invests-218000-in-target-co-nysetgt-stock.html.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.