Citigroup Inc. Has $2.59 Million Holdings in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,613 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,276 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,052,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,855,000 after buying an additional 5,073,482 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,537,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,105,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 371.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,816,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,115 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBP shares. ValuEngine downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of FBP opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $162.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.50 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.35%.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

