CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,000 Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 18,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Range Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Range Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 148,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Range Resources by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Mark Scucchi acquired 11,100 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $100,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Gray acquired 20,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $175,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RRC opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.08. Range Resources Corp. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $18.59.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 54.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $748.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 7.08%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RRC. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 price target on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

