China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

CEA has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE CEA opened at $27.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.88.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 205.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 29.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 52.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 12.7% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services.

