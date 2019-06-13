Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on Chico’s FAS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.06.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $434.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 274,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 67,216 shares in the last quarter. SEI Investments Co boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 9,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 1,461.5% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 310,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 290,162 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 91,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 204,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 25,583 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

