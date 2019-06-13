Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) – Stock analysts at Gabelli issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chart Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Gabelli analyst M. Trusz anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $3.15 per share for the year. Gabelli has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Gabelli also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $289.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.33 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.14.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $74.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $57.88 and a 52-week high of $95.66.

In related news, CAO Michael Schmit sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total value of $42,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,231.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 416.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 66.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $115,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

